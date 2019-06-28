ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Trash piling up in alleys is a big issue in some pockets of St. Louis.
News 4 has been following this problem for months, though neighbors say it isn't getting any better and are now demanding answers from the city.
“This isn’t just happening in my neighborhood, it’s happening in Dutchtown, it’s happening in South City and other neighborhoods," Tracy Baker said. "It’s happening all over and we’re begging for help."
Baker lives in the Fox Park neighborhood in South City. He says the dumpsters in his alley are often overflowing and covered in flies. Baker says he often has to move large pieces of furniture that have been dumped just to get out of his driveway.
“It’s not just an inconvenience," Baker said. "It’s a health concern like this is not okay."
He believes people who don't live in the neighborhood are dumping in his alley. He says the other part of the problem is that more people are moving to the neighborhood and there aren't enough dumpsters.
"We’ve asked several times for another, actually two dumpsters to come and take care of our needs and no one is listening," Baker said.
St. Louis City Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed agrees with Baker that it's likely contractors and people from outside illegally dumping the city. He says the worst trash issue is in North and South City.
“This is serious and the city, we are taking it serious and we are gonna hold people accountable for it," Reed said.
Reed tells News 4 the city set aside $340,000 this year to address the trash issue. Part of it went toward paying to fix some of the broken garbage trucks and get the 180 cameras set up across the city to catch illegal dumpers up and running. Reed says the cameras have been successful in catching people.
Despite those efforts, Baker feels like the trash problem isn't improving.
St. Louis City will pick up bulky items such as couches once a month as part of your trash fee. The city also allows residents to make 12 trips for free to drop bulky items off at the dump. St. Louis County will pick up two bulky items per month from homes as part of your trash fee. Any additional items residents need picked up will require a fee.
“St. Louis County, if they waive any dumping fee for residents that could probably curb some of it because people know now I can go dump," Reed said.
If you are caught illegally dumping it is a $500 fine. You can report trash issues or illegal dumping in the city to the Citizens' Service Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.