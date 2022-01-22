ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the federal government begins sending out at-home COVID tests to American homes, St. Louis-area homeless shelters are looking to replenish their tests as well.
According to the Biden Administration, households need to enter their address to receive COVID test kits in the mail, but homeless individuals may have trouble using a shelter as an address.
"We do recruit pretty heavily and purchase as many tests as we can," said Kathy Connors, executive director at Gateway 180, a homeless shelter in St. Louis, the largest shelter in Missouri. "I'm not really sure if they're able to use our address for the COVID tests. They are able to use the address for mail things like that. If someone is presenting as being symptomatic we will send them--get them over to the hospital so they can test. If they're asymptomatic, testing at the hospital level is likely not going to happen."
Also, the Biden Administration announced nearly $6 billion will be made available to local governments for COVID testing specifically for the uninsured, jails and for homeless and mental health shelters.
Connors told News 4 the shelter is waiting for the State of Missouri to respond to a request of about 180 COVID test for the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.