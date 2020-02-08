SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – For the last three years, students at Lutheran South High School have been teaching refugees how to swim.
Isaac Asante didn't know how to swim when he came to the United States three years ago.
“I used to be scared like people die from this,” Assante said. “All I used to do is like stay by the wall and now I can go in the middle and swim by myself."
The 16-year-old from Uganda has lived in St. Louis for the past two years.
Thanks to students at Lutheran South, he now loves swimming and knows how to be safe around water.
The student-led program started when a fellow classmate drowned in the Meramec River in 2017.
Student Stephanie Kohm first helped organize the program her freshman year.
“Students at our school came together and said we need to fix this problem," Kohm said.
She's now a senior and still chooses to spend her Saturday mornings helping refugees learn how to take on the water.
“It's so, so special, especially to see how much the kids enjoy it. They're very, very sad every time--getting out of the pool is such a hard time but it's so great to see their smiles out there swimming and confident. it's just a wonderful thing."
Isaac is ready for his next challenge.
“I'm going to learn how to float,” he said smiling.
“It makes me feel like we are people that are loved. like, it's not only us that loves ourselves, there are other people that love us too."
