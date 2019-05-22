ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis public high school student is taking his college career to new heights.
Kyran Walton has been accepted to one of the world’s top circus schools, located in Montreal.
The senior at Metro High School has been performing in the circus since he was 8-years-old. His specialty is the trapeze.
Walton has known he has wanted to go the National Circus School since he was in 6th grade.
He says his proudest moments were performing at the Kennedy Center and National Mall in Washington DC during the Smithsonian Folk Life Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.