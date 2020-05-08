ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While many high school seniors look forward to leaving home after graduation, the coronavirus now has some of them rethinking that decision.
Jack Allgeyer is one of those seniors. He changed his college choice after years of planning because he said this time made him realize how much he values his family.
“It was definitely something that made me realize how much I value my home life and how much I value my time with my family,” Allgeyer, who has four younger siblings, told News 4. “I don’t want to lose that completely when I go off to college.
Allgeyer was supposed to get his diploma in person this weekend. Instead, Vianney High School will hold a virtual graduation next Saturday.
“We all expected to have formal graduation, cap and gown, and the possibility of that not happening is devastating to a lot of people,” Allgeyer admitted.
Allgeyer will attend the University of Kansas in the fall, a big change to his lifelong dream of going to Oregon.
“It was Oregon for a long time. I think since like 7th grade it had always been my dream to go to that school,” he said.
He plans to study industrial design and looks forward to staying close by his family.
“Staying closer to home, going to Lawrence, getting the same quality of education and still putting me in a good position after college to do what I want to do—it just seemed like the right choice for me," Allgeyer said.
