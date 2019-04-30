ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Measles cases are spreading throughout the U.S. and health officials in St. Louis are urging people to receive the measles vaccination before traveling.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is advising travelers to make sure they are vaccinated, especially if they are planning on traveling to areas where cases of the disease have been reported.

No cases have been reported in St. Louis City, but there has been one case of measles reported in Missouri this year.

704 cases across 22 states have been reported in 2019 and is the highest number of cases since 1994.

Outbreaks have been reported in California, Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Washington.

Symptoms of measles are runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat followed by a rash that spreads on the body.

The disease can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, deadness and even death.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise children should get two doses of the vaccine at one year and between 4 and 6 years.