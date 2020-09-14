ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis Department of Health is encouraging residents to get a flu shot this season.
The health department is encouraging everyone to talk with their healthcare provider now about getting a flu vaccine.
“As response efforts for COVID-19 continue it is critical to get a flu vaccine, not only to protect yourself and others but to help reduce the strain on hospital systems and healthcare workers responding to the pandemic, says Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.
The flu vaccine will not provide protection for COVID-19.
Free flu shot clinics will be opening soon. Visit here for more information.
