ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City and County public health leaders are preparing for the possibility of mass vaccination events and/or clinics to meet a new need for the COVID-19 vaccine: booster shots.
"We don't wait until the very end to start planning for these types of issues to come up, so our emergency preparedness program in the city of St. Louis Department of Public Health is currently working to prepare for the increased need for COVID-19 vaccines,” said St, Louis City Department of Public Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols. “We'll be working closely with all of our partners to make sure that everyone who needs a vaccine will have the opportunity to get vaccinated."
Following Friday’s FDA approval for immunocompromised residents in the U.S. who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get a third dose, St. Louis residents like Kenneth Brown have already taken advantage of the opportunity. Brown got his third shot on Wednesday.
“Being a [heart] transplant patient, we have a compromised immune system. I have a lower efficacy with the vaccine than most people, so a booster will help me to get closer to 100%,” Brown said.
Right now, patients seeking a third dose who are immunocompromised can sign up for a vaccine appointment with most local pharmacy providers. Wednesday, St. Louis County's health department announced that residents can also do a walk-in appointment at one of the three county health clinics: John C. Murphy Health Center, North Central Community Health Center and South County Community Health Center.
Patients are encouraged to bring their vaccination card. While they do not need a referral to get a third dose, the department recommends patients discuss getting a third dose with their health provider first.
Now, with the U.S. government’s recommendation for people who were fully vaccinated at least eight months ago to get a third dose, more St. Louis area residents could become eligible for a booster as early as September 20, so long as this recommendation is cleared by the FDA.
Nursing home residents could potentially be among the next group of people to get a booster shot.
"Especially with the new Delta variant that’s happening and starting to affect a lot of long-term care communities, it's great news that they're going to be offering a booster," said Keith Sappington, Executive Director of the Missouri Assisted Living Association. “Anything that's going to help protect these residents.”
Sappington said they plan to follow the state health department's lead on how third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be distributed among nursing home residents and staff. However, he anticipates it will be similar to how nursing homes and care facilities worked with individual pharmacies during initial vaccine distribution.
Dr. Echols said while they are preparing to address an eventual need for vaccine booster shots by making sure there is enough inventory, he says it's important to not lose focus on the need to keep reaching residents who have yet to start the vaccination process.
"When individuals become eligible for receiving a third dose, we recommend that they get it,” Echols said. "There is a potential for mass vaccination events occurring later on during the year. However, at this point in time, our primary focus is making sure that we reach those individuals who remain unvaccinated.”
The St. Charles County Health Department said they're also planning similar vaccine distribution events when booster shots become available to the public:
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has begun making plans for mass vaccination events for boosters if community need is present and will base them on our previous experience and protocols. We are awaiting guidance from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. and them as soon as possible.
Regarding third doses to immunocompromised individuals, we began that process today. They will be available at our scheduled public events and by appointment at the Department of Public Health.
