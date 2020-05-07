ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis’ Health Director has had a very difficult job: leading the city through the coronavirus crisis.
But a recent filing in federal court has raised eyebrows, after a question about his licensure as doctor. While under oath, Dr. Fredrick Echols, the City’s Health Director, told a judge that he was a licensed physician, when in fact he is not licensed.
Echols has been a prominent figure in the fight against COVID-19. He was appointed by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to serve as the City’s Director of Health. The city’s website says he is the first medical doctor to serve in the position since 2007.
According to his resume, Echols went to medical school at Boston University, served as a doctor in the Navy and then went to work for the Illinois Department of Health as Chief of the Communicable Disease Department and finally to St. Louis County’s Health Department in a similar field, before coming to work for the City.
News 4 has obtained a transcript of a hearing in a federal lawsuit regarding a homeless camp downtown. As the very first question, Echols was asked by Assistant City Counselor Michael Garvin, “Dr. Echols are you a licensed physician?” to which, Echols answered “yes.”
But that is not the case. A filing Wednesday, by the City Counselor’s Office, corrects Echols’ testimony, stating they are “obliged to note a misstatement in the testimony of Dr. Fredrick Echols, M.D. He is not currently licensed to practice. Due to his role in public health, he stopped seeing patients some time ago and did not maintain licensure.”
Either way, a spokesperson for the city says that Echols is more than qualified to lead the Health Department. The City’s charter says the Director of Health may be a licensed physician, but doesn’t have to be, so long as other requirements are met.
But, attorneys at odds with the city over legal authorities to issue public health orders are expressing concern that Echols does not meet the other requirements as well.
“Dr. Fredrick Echols meets the qualifications to serve in his current capacity as the Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. We are extremely fortunate, given his medical and professional background managing communicable diseases, to have Dr. Echols at the helm of the department during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jacob Long, the City’s spokesperson.
As to why Echols did not answer the question correctly on the record, Long referred News 4 to the filing by attorneys correcting the record.
The statement was made during an emergency hearing, conducted over the phone.
