ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You are stuck at home. The gym is closed. The old bicycle in your garage has a flat tire. Now what?
Gayle Wilson Rose is a St. Louis health coach and personal fitness trainer.
"I'm really concerned about people right now as we're sheltering in place. Because we started out as Americans not taking really great care of ourselves to begin with."
So Wilson Rose went to work. She created a free online program at Healthyinplace.org to keep you physically and mentally healthy, and hopefully keep you active, eating right and healthy.
The Center for Disease Control recommends physical activity and is telling people to exercise on a regular basis, because it helps boost the immune system.
Wilson Rose says people need help now more than ever.
"I know that these people especially are under extreme amounts of stress. So it's my way of trying to support them. The site includes a resource page with links to sites that can help manage your stress, strengthen your immunity, a workout at home, healthy eating, enhancing your mindset, and ways to get support."
Wilson Rose says the full package is important.
"Being proactive with the management of the stress and building healthy exercise routines and making healthy food choices, all of these things are so important to be having these healthy habits in place right now keep us strong and help us push through this pandemic."
The site also offers a free month of one-on-one coaching service to front-line healthcare workers and those who've lost a job due to the pandemic
