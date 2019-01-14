ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After this weekend’s snow storm, St. Louis has now accumulated more inches of snow this winter than many snow-prone cities.
Lambert International Airport has measured 18.2 inches of snow this winter, so far. That total is more than Chicago (16.5 inches) and Minneapolis (11 inches). It’s also more than the totals of Des Moines (8.2 inches) and MIlwaukee (8.3 inches) combined!
One city in the Midwest that has received more snow is Grand Rapids (18.7 inches), who have only received a .5 inch more than St. Louis.
According to the National Weather Service, 1912 was the snowiest year on record for St. Louis with a total of 63.3 inches measured. The snowiest year in the past 30 years would be 1993 with 32.3 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.