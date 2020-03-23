ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A “stay at home” order has been issued for St. Louis City.
[READ: St. Louis City, County 'stay-at-home' orders go into effect Monday. Here's what you need to know]
For businesses in the St. Louis region, the order puts strain on business owners and their companies.
Right now, the doors are still open at Big Fitness Inc. downtown St. Louis.
But due to the “stay at home” order, the owner will have to close his doors at 6 p.m.
Despite the challenges, owner Jordan Gonzales is trying to stay positive.
"This is definitely going to make it a lot harder for small gyms to be successful moving forward,” he said.
Gonzales opened the gym just seven months ago.
The economy was in good shape at the time.
Now, he finds himself trying to stay afloat in the midst of a global pandemic.
"It is fear. That worry is there always. I mean, you're always thinking of how am I going to bring the money in especially right now with I can't do my specialty. I can't do the one thing that I sell."
He says he's trying to stay positive and welcome the opportunity to temporarily move his business online.
"I’m happy that this is forcing me to do that and make me grow as a person and make me grow as a business and make us grow as a community.”
“I think the biggest thing is just to keep a good perspective on this thing and do your part making it better for everybody.
Starting Wednesday, Gonzales is going to start streaming workouts on the gym’s Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.