ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Chocolate and flowers may be the most popular Valentine's Day gift but a St. Louis area trainer says more couples are considering gym memberships with their love.
QuickHIT Fitness Lab's Matt Moran said he is seeing more couples working out together. One example is Jason and Jessica Mizell. The couple has been together for nine years but just started working out together a year ago, during the pandemic. Moran outlined two benefits of working out with your partner - someone to hold you accountable outside of the gym, like at the grocery store or kitchen fridge, and it adds a natural competition.
The Mizell’s said it's also a chance to spend more time together and they plan to continue working out as a pair even after the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.