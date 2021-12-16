St. Louis Guns 'N Hoses hosting toy drive for those impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky

The storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association is hosting a toy drive for children in Kentucky recently impacted by the tornadoes.
The drive will take place Dec. 16-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dave Mungenast Honda at 5939 S. Lindbergh Blvd. The organization is asking for donations of new unwrapped toys or $25 gift cards.
At least 74 people were killed in Kentucky during Friday’s tornado outbreak.
