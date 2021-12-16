You have permission to edit this article.
St. Louis Guns 'N Hoses hosting toy drive for those impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky

The drive will take place Dec. 16-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dave Mungenast Honda at 5939 S. Lindbergh Blvd. The organization is asking for donations of new unwrapped toys or $25 gift cards.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association is hosting a toy drive for children in Kentucky recently impacted by the tornadoes.

At least 74 people were killed in Kentucky during Friday’s tornado outbreak. 

