ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis group is trying to unify St. Louis through the arts. They are using art forms varying from dance, painting, and yoga to counteract violence taking place throughout the community.
Just this summer, six students in the St. Louis Public School District were killed. When something like that happens, families are forever changed, classmates or workmates feel the loss, and first responders also deal with trauma.
For Paige Walden-Johnson, the news brought back the shock she felt in 2017 when her friend and fellow dancer, Rain Stippec, was shot in south St. Louis.
"It just makes me angry," said Walden-Johnson about the continued violence. "It just pushes me more to make sure what we are doing is evidence based and actually making a difference and I'm just using my voice as an artist to gather more artists to support the anti-violence efforts."
After Stippec's near-death experience, Walden-Johnson helped raise thousands of dollars through the art community for her friend. She then decided she wanted to continue that work by founding the organization CommUNITY Arts STL.
"What we as an organization hope to do is communicate with the arts community and the public these issues that are so complicated through a very emotional realm of communication and then we also use the arts as a healer," said Walden-Johnson.
Now, they are looking ahead to a two-day festival September 7 and 8.
On Saturday, September 7 at Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave, the day of free events include performances, workshops, seminars, and the Midwest premiere screening of the documentary ‘The Sweetest Land’. A donation-based BBQ lunch will be prepared and served by PotBangerz to provide food for the community. Saturday, closes the day with a Voices Against Violence community panel inviting Saint Louis residents to converse with documentary director, Jeffrey Teitler alongside St. Louis city officials.
The CommUNITY Arts Concert at 4pm on Sunday, September 8 at the .ZACK theater features ten local artists such as moSTLy Tap, MADCO 2, POETIQ, and Angel Band Project. Tickets for $30 will be available for purchase on August 19 through Metrotix.
Walden-Johnson says a highlight of the weekend will be watching her friend, Rain Stippec, return to the stage for her first public performance since the shooting in 2017.
