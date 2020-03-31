ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local group is coming together to help healthcare heroes and restaurants in St. Louis and in the Metro East during the coronavirus outbreak.
Their mission: to help medical workers on the frontlines helping the community and supporting local business effected by the pandemic.
Lunches for Clinicians delivered their first meal to Memorial Hospital in Belleville Sunday. Staff got their morning started with a hot cup of coffee from Coma Coffee and the night shift got sandwiches from Uncle Nick's Deli.
About 80 staff members were served, the group says.
The group will swing by St. John's Mercy Medical Center Wednesday to drop off 90 meals. More deliveries are being planned as more funds are raised.
Anyone interested in donating to the group, click here.
