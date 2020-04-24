ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After learning last week that all area Gold’s Gyms would be closing for good, customers were surprised to find out that their memberships had automatically transferred to Club Fitness.
News 4 reached out to Gold’s Gym. They told us that they sent notifications to all members after Club Fitness acquired the memberships from them.
If you do not want to transfer to Club Fitness, you need to visit the following links to either cancel or to refund any costs.
Here are the following links:
“Our goal is to help ensure every BODY has an option to continue their fitness journey and we are excited to welcome those member who wish to continue that journey with us to the Club Fitness family,” a company spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.