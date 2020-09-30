ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis has been presented a check from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to protect children from lead hazards.
HUD Great Plains Regional Administrator Jason Mohr joined Mayor Lyda Krewson Wednesday for the check presentation, which gave the city $2,520,000 to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards. The grant is provided through its Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant Program to identify and clean up dangerous lead in low-income families’ homes.
“Protecting families from lead-based paint and other health hazards is one of the Department’s agency priority goals, and the City of St. Louis has made it a priority as well,” said Mohr. “The City has been the steward of several past grants totaling over $33 million, making nearly 6,300 housing units lead safe and thousands more children lead free. HUD applauds the City’s effort to ensure that these children have every opportunity for healthy development.”
The city will be working with other medical and social service providers to address lead hazards in over 200 housing units providing safer homes.
“As cities and towns across the country work to correct the legacy of lead paint contamination in homes, this grant will increase the City of St. Louis' capacity to make healthier homes now and brighter futures tomorrow, especially for St. Louis' children and youth,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson. “Thank you to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for this important investment.”
