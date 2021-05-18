Just before midnight police were called to the BP station off Natural Bridge and Kingshighway. Police told News 4 the clerk was shot while trying to stop the suspect from stealing something from the store.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A north St. Louis gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery late Monday night.

Just before midnight police were called to the BP station off Natural Bridge and Kingshighway. Police told News 4 the clerk was shot while trying to stop the suspect from stealing something from the store.

One person was taken into custody. Few details regarding the clerk’s condition have been released, but officers said the employee was conscious and breathing.

