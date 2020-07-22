ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are trying to identify a person of interest after one person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting inside the St. Louis Galleria Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County police tell News 4.
Dozens of officers from multiple agencies across the St. Louis area responded to the scene, after a call for a shooting at the Galleria just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers are searching for a group of 3-4 suspects who fled the scene of the shooting, in particular the suspect they have surveillance footage of.
According to police, two groups of people got into an argument in the northwest part of the mall on the second floor. The argument escalated, and shots were fired.
One man in his 20s was killed, and another man was injured. The second man was taken for life-saving treatment and is expected to survive.
As police continue to search for the people involved, they ask that anyone who was present at the mall during the incident come forward with any information.
They are asked to call 636-529-8210 or can remain anonymous by calling 866-371-8477.
Mall security said they had been informed there was no longer a threat inside the mall, and are expected to lift a lock-down store-by-store.
