ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the first calls a hospital makes after a COVID-19 death is to the funeral home, but a north St. Louis City funeral director says his staff is not being given the same access to proper protective clothing as those currently considered frontline workers.
Ronald Jones is the director at Ronald L Jones Funeral Chapel in North City. He said not only is his supply of PPE low, he's also having a very hard time reordering it.
“I’ve had one supplier tell me it’d be six months before we could get protective clothing," said Jones. "We need to be put on the priority list for supplies. You understand? Because the fact that we call, we’re not on the mandatory supply list so therefore so we are just like some stranger coming off the street trying to acquire necessary clothing.”
Right now, Jones has instructed his staff to treat everyone as a possible COVID-19 victim.
“If you move a body, the lungs still can contract and it can come out of their nose or their mouth," said Jones.
Right now, Jones is paying for his staff's PPE, but thinks the government should step up and help during this pandemic.
“I think it should be on the national level because I’m not just concerned about myself as a funeral director. I’m concerned about every funeral director in the country because they’re faced with the same problem and same risks that I am," said Jones.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis City about Jones wanting to receive help getting access to PPE.
Jacob Long, a spokesperson for St. Louis City, told News 4 the city did not qualify to receive money from the federal government through the CARES Act because of the city's population, so the city is waiting to receive money from the state of Missouri. So far, Long said the city has not received a dime. He told News 4 once the city receives money and is in a position to distribute the funding more widespread, helping funeral homes would 'definitely be worth considering.'
