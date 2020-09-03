ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There’s a fun new push in downtown St. Louis to encourage mask wearing.
The St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce is placing masks over more than 30 statues and landmarks.
The St. Louis flag-themed masks will be installed on statues outside of Busch Stadium, Enterprise Center, CityGarden and more.
