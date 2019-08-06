ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- President Trump plans to visit El Paso and Dayton on Wednesday to pay his respects to the victims of this weekend's two mass shootings.
Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday of Dayton's mass shooting, which is now filled with flowers and tributes to the victims.
In Texas, new details have emerged about the alleged gunman in the El Paso Walmart attack. Police say suspect Patrick Crusius drove at least 10 hours from his home in Allen to El Paso. They say he got lost and stopped at Walmart because he was hungry
With each mass shooting, we think, "What if it happens here?"
Law enforcement in the St. Louis area are making sure they stay prepared. Tuesday, they held active shooter training at America's Center downtown.
"The scenario is there was a terrorist attack here at the America's Center,” said Nick Gragnani, director of St. Louis Area Regional Response System (STARRS). “It's a large facility, very different rooms, so the terrorist ran to different places to hide and in some places there were actually people being held hostage.”
The idea is to prepare agencies for or the worst case scenario and make sure they are ready to respond to attacks like the country saw last weekend.
“A good example is the Dayton incident where the officers were able to neutralize that threat within a minute's time. That's our goal here is to give these officers and the paramedics and the fire department the type of training they need,” Gragnani said.
Officials say the training is always evolving based on what's happening nationally.
“We always pay attention to what's going on in other cities and we kinda debrief ourselves on how we would respond and what would change in that response,” said Sean McGuire, supervisor of the Tactical Operations Unit.
The exercises are a stressful- but necessary- reality, as the weekend’s shootings reminded everyone. If the worst should happen, training like Tuesday’s hopefully means responders are able to run on instinct.
"Having this training helps limit that stress and you rely on muscle memory. You've been through it before, you've seen it you kinda have an idea what to expect so your training takes over in that situation,” said Captain Derek Rieger with the St. Louis Fire Department.
One example of how training has changed is the fire department used to wait outside until police took care of the threat.
Now, firefighters like Rieger get inside as quickly as possible while police provide cover in order to save as many lives as they can.
