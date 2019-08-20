ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department made a special rescue Monday morning. 

A yellow kitten found itself in a drain on Plymouth and Goodfellow near the West End neighborhood. 

Firefighters heard the soft meow and lowered a rope down the drain to get the kitten to help pull himself up. 

That kitten is now safe and sound. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.