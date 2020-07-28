ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are being praised for rescuing a kitten that was stuck underneath Interstate 64 just west of Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Fire Department crews were able to grab the kitten from the overpass support.
The animal, named “Hook and Ladder”, was taken in by the Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The rescue organization said the kitten appeared to be in “rough shape” and was taken to the trauma center for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.