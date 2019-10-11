ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday, firefighters at Station 28 in St. Louis received an unexpected Cardinals thank you.
Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised all the firefighters at the station with Cardinals playoff shirts and hats.
It’s the same gear the Cardinals wore when they celebrated their NLDS win Wednesday night in the locker room.
The sporting goods store says it's a small token of their appreciation for what the firefighters do for the city.
"A lot of surprises and delight which is what we are after,” said Nathan Miller with Academy Sports and Outdoors. “Hopefully we put a smile on their faces and get them in the playoff spirit."
Academy Sports and Outdoors did the same thing for first responders when the Blues were in the playoffs.
