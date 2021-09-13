St. Louis firefighters worked quickly to put out a fire at an auto shop on Newstead around 2:30 a.m. Monday. No one was injured.

 ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis firefighters worked quickly overnight to put out a fire at an auto shop.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday fire crews were called to the repair shop in the 3100 block of Newstead. Firefighter were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

