St. Louis firefighter dies battling house fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis firefighter died while battling a fire Thursday.
The fire department received a call around noon for a fire at a two-story brick building in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante. Firefighters were able to knock out the fire on the first floor and made their way to the second floor. The fire got too intense and firefighters had decided to get out. While doing so, the roof collapsed, burying two firefighters. One of them was trapped under a "tremendous amount of debris" of heavy timber and bricks.
That firefighter was killed from the collapse and debris, not from the fire. It's still unclear how severely the second firefighter was injured.
"This kind of event weighs tremendously heavy on the entire fire department," St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.
Jenkerson said they're looking into the conditions of the building and what led to the fire and the total collapse, mentioning the department knows some city buildings aren't safe for firefighters to enter. "They made the right decision to 'let's get out' and unfortunately due to the condition of the building, they were caught in the collapse," Jenkerson said.
Crime scene tape now being put up along the 5000 block of Cote Brilliante. Fire chief is expected to speak with media shortly. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/WjCTq4tONg— Gabriela Vidal (@GabrielaVtv) January 13, 2022
