NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Wednesday, St. Louis firefighters had to rescue a woman from a burning building.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. at a duplex on Theodosia in the Kingsway West neighborhood.
Fire officials say the woman went into the vacant building and may have started a fire to get warm.
The woman was treated on the scene..
A firefighter suffered a burn to his hand during the rescue and was taken to the hospital.
