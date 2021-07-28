ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis fire department vehicle was involved in a north St. Louis crash Wednesday.
The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. near North Kingshway Blvd. and Natural Bridge. Police told News 4 a sedan was also involved in the crash.
EMS has been requested to the scene, but information regarding injuries is currently unknown.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
