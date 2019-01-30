ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis Fire Department truck was rear-ended on eastbound I-64 Wednesday night.
The truck, which was responding to another accident, was hit by another car near Vandeventer around 10:00 p.m.
An ambulance has been called to scene. At least one eastbound lane was briefly closed.
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.