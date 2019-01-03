ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Fire Department will be hosting a college fair for first responders next week.
The fair will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the department’s headquarters on N. Jefferson.
All firefighters, paramedics, EMT’s and police officers are welcome.
Representatives from at least seven area schools will be on hand.
