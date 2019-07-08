ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson said his department is about 20 paramedics short and he’s having trouble hiring more.
He added that the severe trauma paramedics are being exposed to on the job in St. Louis City is causing people to quit faster than he can fill their spots.
“You want to be able to show you have the skills, you have the experience to make a difference and you can’t keep going to scenes and not be able to make a difference,” said Jenkerson.
Jenkerson said some of the trauma paramedics have seen with small children has taken a toll over time.
He said they’ve been trying to hire paramedics the last couple of weeks, but they are basically to the point where there are no more names on the applicant list.
“I’m hurting for medics right now,” Jenkerson said.
He said an average crew is running on 12 to 15 calls during their 12-hour shift. He said a possible solution is to add more units which would spread the work load, but he needs people to fill those jobs.
“I run 12 full-time ambulances now, but if I can’t get the applicants, I can’t move up to 14, or 16, 18 units on a full-time basis. It doesn’t happen,” Jenkerson said.
He also added that the city could possibly look at the way it hires paramedics, including considering a way to merge firefighter and EMS roles.
