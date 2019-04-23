ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A show spotlighting work done by first responders brings hope to the St. Louis Fire Department.
“It sheds light on what we do,” said Captain Garon Mosby.
Cable network A&E’s two-hour docuseries “Live Rescue” follows firefighters and paramedics.
“One thing we’ve talked about all the time is being transparent,” said Mosby.
With that transparency, Mosby hopes the show will give insight to daily operations as well as the struggles of firefighters and paramedics.
“The turnover is kind of high, it is a tough job,” said Mosby.
The department needs help with recruitment, specifically paramedics.
“We are down between 16 and 20 paramedics,” said Mosby.
Mosby says the department could also use more medic units so they can cover more territory.
“We run 12 medic units in a city that’s 62.5 square miles,” said Mosby.
He says that number has a direct impact on the delayed response time for paramedics. Once a unit is dispatched, it could take paramedics 8-12 minutes before arriving at a location.
Mosby says that response time should be cut in half.
“We try to rotate the companies but there’s only so much you can do with 12 medic units,” said Mosby.
News 4 looked at cites in similar in size to St. Louis to see how many medic units they use and found that Cleveland operates with 25 medic units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.