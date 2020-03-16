ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One local grocery store is offering to let shoppers age 60 and over an exclusive hour to shop as a health precaution.
The Fields Foods on Lafayette Avenue will reserve 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for senior shoppers.
Fields Foods will also limit the number of cleaning products, bottled water and paper products that can be bought per visit.
Employees will also begin wearing protective gloves on Tuesday and will be regularly wiping down all carts and baskets. The store said it will also add more hand sanitizing stations.
You also won't be able to use reusable cups at the coffee station.
Stores will be open for regular hours. The Washington Avenue store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. while the North Euclid store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
