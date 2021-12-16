St. Louis favorite Tower Tee reopens in South County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tower Tee held a partial soft opening in south St. Louis county Wednesday.
The driving range officially opened with 53 available bays and when it begins to cool down, 33 of those bays are heated. The putting green also opened up Wednesday, as well as a beer garden with a TV and a fireplace.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this winter.
