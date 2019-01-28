ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fitz’s has opened a second location.
The St. Louis favorite’s second location, known as Fitz’s SoCo, is located at 5244 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in south St. Louis County.
“South County is a special place for me – my wife, Dana, graduated from Lindbergh High School, and my son played hockey at the Afton rink for many years,” said Fitz’s owner and president Michael Alter. “I’ve been actively searching for a South County spot for long time as the area has loyally supported our brand from the very beginning. I also strongly believe that South County is underserved by local restaurants so we are very excited to become an active part of the neighborhood.”
Similar to their first location in the Delmar Loop, Fitz’s SoCo will have a wide-variety of burgers, freshly prepared apps, bottomless mugs of Fitz’s draught sodas and floats!
