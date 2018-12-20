SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis father has been charged after an infant died over the weekend.
Officers arrived to a home in the 3700 block of McDonald Ave, near Grand Ave, Saturday afternoon and found 5-month-old Frank Harris III unconscious and not breathing.
The infant was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Thursday, the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one charge of abuse or neglect of a child – resulting in death against the baby's father, 21-year-old Frank Harris Jr.. He was taken into custody and held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
The infant’s cause of death has not been disclosed.
