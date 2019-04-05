ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kash Ott was born at St. Louis Children's Hospital on Thanksgiving Day 2018, which was 13 weeks premature of his due date. As a premie, he was born with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, which is a chronic lung disease.
Kash has been stuck in the hospital ever since. It's been a 4.5 month stay so far. His mom, Ashli, did not want Kash to miss out on a normal infancy, so she's used the time in the NICU to decorate his room and make it as personal as possible. She's also taken up photography, documenting every passing milestone.
"We started doing photoshoots to mark the holidays," said Ashli Ott, Kash's mom, "We've been here for a lot of holidays now."
She's dressed him up for Christmas, New Years, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, and now, the family's favorite holiday....Cardinals Opening Day.
"We couldn't let him miss out on our family's favorite pastime," said Ott.
Alongside NICU nurse Meghan O'Leary, the two dressed up Kash is a customized Cardinals baseball uniform. His jersey says #22 because he was born on November 22nd at 2 lbs. 2 oz.
O'Leary says it's important that families find moments to celebrate while they are in the hospital, "Because this does become their home for however long they're going to be here."
Kash's family hopes he will actually be at Busch Stadium for next year's opening day, but for now, this is as close as it gets.
