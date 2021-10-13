ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been almost nine months since William Moore, 55, was hit and killed by a driver racing along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis. His family is still waiting for an arrest.

"His life was cut short by the ignorance of people,” Korei Moore said. She's the victim’s niece.

The family shared video with News 4 that captured the horrific crash. It shows three cars racing down MLK and as they approach Goodfellow Blvd., a 21-year-old driver in an Acura TSX clips another car and flies through the intersection. Korei Moore was sitting in his parked car when that driver smashed into him.

Police say the Acura split in half and that driver walked away with a broken arm. At this time, no charges have been filed.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), they presented the case to the Circuit Attorney’s Office last month. A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s office said they are reviewing the case.

“We want to see some justice,” Pastor Doug Hollis said. He's the victim's brother. Hollis said his family is one of many suffering at the hands of reckless drivers.

Hundreds of drivers gathered around the city over the weekend racing and wrecking havoc from North City to South City. Efforts have been made in Downtown, including the installation of barricades and the implementation of a Summer Cruising Detail to help stop some of the reckless driving.

“We focus too much on Downtown and not the regular streets,” Hollis said.

Just a few blocks from where William Moore was killed on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, calming devices and medians have been installed to slow traffic and a police camera keeps watch but Hollis says it’s not enough.

“We need more police officers, we need more traffic officers,” he said.

A spokesperson for the city says they are shifting efforts to deal with other spots than downtown. The Summer Cruising Detail of SLMPD will be shifting its focus to the deadliest intersections around the city.

Right now they are compiling a full list and what that enforcement will look like. The top five most dangerous intersections - which are calculated based on fatalities - are all in north St. Louis: