ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis is making more cuts to its budget after COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions have obliterated the downtown draw.
The city fiscal year ended in July with a $21 million deficit.
Most of that comes from the lack of baseball, hockey, and other events downtown.
Tourism and hotel monies also took a dive.
St. Louis City Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said Wednesday he's cautiously optimistic the city can make up the shortfalls this fiscal year, though it will require hiring freezes in some city departments, putting projects on hold, and maintaining the cuts made in the spring.
"With this modified budget, we've already lowered the ceiling substantially by 30 percent," Reed said. "We seem to be on track and slightly under performing that, which is okay."
Reed stressed the cuts are necessary in order to keep city employees working.
He said to this point, they haven't had to let anyone go.
