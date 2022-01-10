St. Louis EMS inundated with COVID related 911 calls

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The phones ring nonstop for dispatchers at St. Louis Fire Department.
“Listen carefully, has the patient tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days?” asks a dispatcher to a 911 caller.
The numbers of calls related to COVID-19 have quadrupled in the last few weeks.
“We went from 12, 13 to 50-60 calls per day,” said Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
But often, they're not emergency calls.
“They’re calling us right away because if they call the urgent cares, they can’t get a response,” said the chief.
Appointments at urgent care sites are booking up in seconds and tests are hard to get, with lines wrapping around the blocks as the city's positivity rate surges to 38 percent. Chief Jenkerson says this isn't new, they often get calls from city residents who don’t have anyone else to call. But it’s gotten worse during the pandemic.
“We are their primary care call, we are their primary care physician,” he explained.
Some are even calling when they need to get a test. And as the omicron variant hits the community and the fire department hard, it’s creating longer response times for ambulances.
“We’re probably running 15-20 minimum depending on a call load,” he explained.
They prioritize severity when it comes to calls, but with the volume it’s still leading to increase wait times. The chief says to only 911 if you are in a true emergency.
