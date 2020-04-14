ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic is having a significant economic effect on our country.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Chamber hosted a virtual meeting to discuss St. Louis’ economy.
In the meeting, chamber members agreed COVID-19 and its aftermath has and will be out of the ordinary by costing billions of dollars.
As for small businesses, many say they'll have to close doors for good if this lasts over 90 days. Businesses have taken a brutal financial beating.
James Bullard, President and CEO of St. Louis Federal Reserve, says our economy nationally can’t produce the same number of goods and services as we’re used to due to the lockdown and stay-at-home order.
If the pandemic continues for the whole quarter, Bullard says $2.5 trillion is lost in output nationally.
“It’s like you're driving your car down the freeway at 70 miles per hour and you come to the construction zone and now you have to slow way down because you're in the construction zone. There's not anything wrong with the car, but you can’t go as fast as you would normally go and that's very much what has happened with the economy,” explained Bullard.
The Small Business Administration says nearly one million applications have been approved for the coronavirus relief plan. Some small businesses have received the grant while others are still waiting.
