ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A GoFundMe account provides new details of a deadly encounter between a Laclede Cab driver and a passenger, early Wednesday morning. The account identifies the driver as Jason Bullock and says he's in a hospital intensive care unit and is paralyzed.

At the time, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said there was an altercation inside the cab. According to the fundraising account, the passenger grabbed Bullock's neck, reached for the steering wheel and stated "It's a good day to die."

Taxi driver kills passenger during fight on I-55 in South County, MSHP says A shooting and crash closed a portion of southbound Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County for hours Wednesday.

The GoFundMe page says Bullock couldn't shake-off his attacker so he grabbed his handgun and shot the man. But it says Bullock accidently shot himself in the neck, severed his spinal chord and is paralyzed.

John Godspower, who is also a cab driver, told News 4 that he had a dangerous passenger once who pulled a weapon on him.

"He had a gun. We stopped on the way and I grabbed the gun from him. I was very fortunate to get out of that," he said.

DASH CAM: Uber driver narrowly dodges head-on collision with wrong-way driver on 64/40 The video, which was captured about a half mile from the Big Bend exit on westbound 64, shows the Uber driver, Medeya Espina, driving in the left lane. As she comes around a corner, the headlights of an oncoming car come into frame and quickly close on her vehicle.

Medeya Espina has been an Uber driver for about four years. Last month, she had a dangerous encounter with a wrong-way driver on I-64, near Big Bend. She said she swerved and missed the oncoming car at the last second.

"And my past experience was almost coming to a head-on driver collision. It has just made me more afraid for my life," she said.

Espina said she's never seen so many drivers disregard stop lights and stop signs and put other drivers in danger. She said her heart goes out to Laclede Cab driver Jason Bullock and his family. Because of her experiences and those of other drivers, she's decided to find another way to make a living.