ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local health care worker is happy with the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday to reject President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.
Immigrants who are part of the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, known as DACA, will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States
Lorena Espinosa moved to the US from Mexico with her family when she was two-years-old.
“They don’t know any other place,” Espinosa said. “This is our home.”
Espinosa is the mother to two boys and works with COVID-19 patients at SSM Health’s DePaul campus.
She said she would like to see legislation that gives permanent residency to Dreamers.
“I’m really hoping to find a more permanent solution for this,” Espinosa said.
Approximately 700,000 people are protected under DACA.
