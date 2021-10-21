ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As a breast cancer survivor, Natissia Small says she is grateful to be here today. But it might not be the case had she not trusted her gut.
“I question if I would be sitting here having this conversation, especially with the type that I had,” Small said.
In January 2019 she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. The good news, it was Stage 0.
She’s been getting mammograms since age 25 because her grandmother had breast cancer. It was a routine exam that caught her off guard.
“I was originally told I had three benign cysts. Totally normal, not a problem, but there was something that didn’t sit well,” she said after her experience with the first doctor she visited. “Fortunately it was caught finally by a wonderful doctor at Siteman [Cancer Center] but it was after seeing several other doctors who shared that I didn’t have a breast cancer diagnosis.”
Small isn’t the only one to face this problem. A new study by Washington University researchers found Black women are less likely to receive genetic counseling and testing.
“We’ve known all along that there are inequities and disparities of how Blacks are treated and this kind of just allows us to shine a mirror on our own practices,” Dr. Foluso Ademuyiwa said, an associate professor of medical oncology.
Her study was published in this month’s Journal of Clinical Oncology after surveying cancer doctors around the country.
The breast cancer mortality rate is 41% higher for Black women than white women. Part of the reason for that difference may be that white women are almost five times more likely than Black women to be referred for genetic counseling and testing, suggesting racial disparities in how some doctors refer patients for those services.
“When asking for the BRCA test and being denied that from other physicians, that’s when it dawned on me, there’s a problem,” said Small.
Dr. Ademuyiwa, who works at Siteman, says they’ve already implemented ways to address the issues.
“We’re partnering with churches around the North St. Louis area and the organizations like the Urban League to talk about the importance of early prevention and screening,” she explained.
Small hopes it helps ensures no one else experiences what she did.
“If there’s one life that’s lost, that’s one too many. Especially if it’s because you missed a step or you didn’t prepare them or you didn’t give a simple test,” Small said.
One other barrier is cost. According to non-profit Gateway to Hope, one third of patients will skip an appointment or medication because of the cost. The organization works with low-income patients in the St. Louis area to ensure they do not need to choose between basic needs and life saving care. You can learn more and donate to their efforts here.
