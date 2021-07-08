White House advisor: Parson 'feeding misinformation' about federal vaccine initiative Earlier this week, President Joe Biden suggested that there might need to be a "door to door" campaign in order to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Fourth of July weekend is behind us, local doctors are now looking ahead and predicting another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Springfield, Missouri is feeling the wrath of the virus right now, and St. Louis health officials warn that we are next.

"We've roughly doubled the amount of people in the hospital from our low point which was sort of the beginning of June," Doctor Clay Dunagan explained.

Dunagan, Washington University infectious disease specialist and Chief Clinical Officer at Barnes Jewish, says what we're starting to see in the St. Louis region is paralleling to what's happening in southwest Missouri. Dunagan, who's also a part of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, says they're seeing some new trends as well.

"The age range is getting consistently younger, and I think that goes along with vaccine patterns more than anything," Dunagan continued.

Dunagan said the Delta variant is also more heavily impacting the African American communities in St. Louis, specifically those with low vaccination rates. Without a vaccine, Dunagan says your chances of hospitalization increase drastically.

Doctors say these St. Louis zip codes are vulnerable to Delta surge Missouri is averaging 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. It's a higher level than we've seen in months. Right now, Springfield, Missouri is seeing a tremendous increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"Among hospitalized patients, almost everyone is unvaccinated which makes it a really troubling thing to see people admitted and dying of a disease that's essentially manageable by vaccinations. It's very, very hard to see," Dunagan explained.

Not only is the St. Louis region seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we're also seeing an increase in breakthrough cases. This means people who are fully vaccinated are still getting infected. Local doctors contribute that infection to spending time with the unvaccinated people in close proximity.

"The rules are changing a bit in the sense that we can't necessarily assume that someone who's vaccinated is fully protected as we thought before," said infectious disease advisor for the St. Louis County Health Department, Dr. Jim Hinrichs.

He said the county has nearly 400 breakthrough cases at the moment, and the cause for that, is unvaccinated family members bringing it into homes. This past week, Hinrichs says he saw two couples who all came down with coronavirus. One person in each couple was vaccinated, the other not.

"In the course of that four people social gathering, all four got sick and two were in the hospital. It's scary. You have to be careful when you're around unvaccinated people," Hinrichs explained.

Hinrichs tells News 4 the two who were hospitalized were unvaccinated.

Health officials say we have the tools to fight the virus, and it's those refusing vaccinations who are continuing the spread and mutation of COVID-19.

"People are going to get to see first-hand what the emergence of a more contagious variant looks like, and there will be more hospitalizations, more deaths, and more circumstances where care can't be rendered because the facility's unavailable," Dunagan explained.

For now, health officials are urging vaccine hesitant folks to talk with their primacy care physician. They recommend getting factual information about the vaccine to better help make your decision to get pricked.

St. Louis City and County health departments are also recommending those vaccinated and unvaccinated to bring masks back while indoors. While it's not a requirement or mandate, they say it can help stop the spread.