ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In rare return to the past, doctors were out making house calls Thursday.
A number of prominent St. Louis doctors went door-to-door in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, but they weren't treating the ill.
They were pushing to get Medicaid expansion on the statewide ballot, saying life-saving of more than 200,000 Missourians is at stake.
The doctors said expanding Medicaid would help deliver health care coverage to hardworking citizens and bring billions of Missouri's tax dollars home from Washington.
Supporters must collect 172,000 signatures to get Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot.
