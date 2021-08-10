ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the Delta variant continues to cause COVID-19 cases to surge throughout the St. Louis region, health officials are carefully monitoring the precipitous rise in pediatric patients.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 4.3 million children have contracted the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, and 94,000 new cases occurred in just the last week. According to the AAP, that number continues a troubling trend of rising cases among the country's youngest demographic.
"After declining in early summer, child cases have steadily increased since the beginning of July," a report released by the organization said.
The report also said the 94,000 pediatric cases represented 15% of all new COVID-19 cases over that week.
In the St. Louis region, the data mirrors the national increase in terms of increasing COVID numbers among children. Over the last two weeks, St. Louis County has seen a steep rise in total cases for those 19 and under. The positivity rate for kids age 0-9 jumped from less than 7% to 10% over that period, and for those age 10-19, the jump went from roughly 13% to 17.5%.
Even among more detailed segments of pediatric patients, positivity rates increased across the board. As of August 2 (the last date a two-week report was issued), positivity rates are highest among 10–14 year-olds (18.1%), followed by 15–19 year-olds (17.1%), 5–9 year-olds (13.2%), and 0–4 year-olds (7.8%).
St. Louis City did not have rate of increase data readily available, and calls to health department spokespeople were not returned of this writing, but the current 14-day rate of infections for children age 0-9 is 309 per 100K, and for those age 10-19, the number is 263 per 100K. Both rates surpass those of any age group over 50 years old.
Health officials have warned of increasing infections rates for children during the Delta surge, saying the first time COVID-19 overwhelmed the hospitals, the patient makeup was primarily older individuals with underlying conditions. This time, those demographics have shifted.
"Right now, with the unvaccinated population being mostly younger, that's a lot of the patients we are seeing," said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, an infectious disease specialist with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force. "There are a lot more stories being shared of young, otherwise healthy people, getting COVID and having bad outcomes. We are also seeing kids being infected this time around with critical illness."
As of Tuesday, there are 12 patients in regional hospitals under the age of 18. Three of those are in the ICU. A week ago, there were 20 hospitalized, and two weeks before that, there were 13.
According to the St. Louis County's COVID-19 data, the highest areas of pediatric infections correspond to the areas with the lowest overall vaccination rates.
While children under the age of 12 cannot get the vaccine, increased vaccination rates correlate to lower overall infection rates, including among the unvaccinated.
Illinois has seen a similar increase in rates of infection among children. State-wide numbers show on June 19, the infection rate for those under 20 were 11 per 100K, the lowest since April of 2020. As of August 7, that number had risen to 122 per 100K.
Specific age data on Region 4, which encompasses much of the Metro East, was not immediately available.
