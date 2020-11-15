ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Coming up on Wednesday, November 18, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, and other St. Louis area healthcare systems are teaming up for the first ever “National Injury Prevention Day.”
Dr. Lindsay Clukies with St. Louis Children’s Hospital Trauma Department says injuries are the leading cause of disability and death to U.S. children, surpassing the combined number of cancers, infections, or heart problems.
She says 2020 has been especially devastating with the number of children shot in St. Louis, with ER staff at St. Louis Children’s Hospital treating one pediatric gunshot patient every other day, at one point this year. She says more injuries are happening at home now as families spend more time at home because of the pandemic.
The hospital systems are partnering with various St. Louis landmarks on Wednesday to literally shine a light on the issue. They plan to turn lights green to bring awareness to preventable childhood injuries.
